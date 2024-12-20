Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Industries bags LoA for contract worth $7.3 million from Selan Exploration Technology

Deep Industries bags LoA for contract worth $7.3 million from Selan Exploration Technology

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Deep Industries said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from Selan Exploration Technology for providing integrated drilling services for Selan operated blocks for a period of 18 months.

The total estimated value of the said award is $7.30 million, which is equivalent to approximately Rs 62 crore.

Deep Industries is a leading provider of energy solutions. The company specializes in air and gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, and integrated project management services. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes various machines, equipment, and tools used in the oil and gas industry from exploration and production services to midstream services.

 

The scrip shed 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 596.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks rise

Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge higher

Barometers nudge lower; breadth strong

Barometers nudge lower; breadth strong

KPI Green Energy gains on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

KPI Green Energy gains on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon