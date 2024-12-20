Business Standard

Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 60.45 points or 0.83% at 7374.52 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.56%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.29%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.64%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.09%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.69%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.65%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.31%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (down 0.54%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.51%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.3%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 202.6 or 0.36% at 56540.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.73 points or 0.23% at 16282.2.

Accenture

Accenture Q1 earnings, strong US economy bode well for IT stocks: Analysts

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 350 pts to 78,850; Financials, IT, FMCG, Metal weigh

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

International Gemmological Institute shares list at 22% premium on bourses

Australia Flag

Australia announces $118 mn deal to enhance policing in Solomon Islands

Luigi Mangione

What charges does Luigi Mangione face over UnitedHealth executive killing?

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.4 points or 0.34% at 24032.099609375.

The BSE Sensex index was up 167.9 points or 0.21% at 79385.95.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

KPI Green Energy gains on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

Axis Bank Ltd Falls 1.08%

Expleo Solutions Ltd Spikes 4.97%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.08%

Barometers nudge lower; breadth strong

Ola Electric Mobility announces #SavingsWalaScooter campaign

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

