Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 8.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 311.33 croreNet profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 8.68% to Rs 21.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 311.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales311.33252.67 23 OPM %11.0812.16 -PBDT31.7930.88 3 PBT27.2030.81 -12 NP21.0323.03 -9
