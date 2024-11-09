Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 45.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.33% to Rs 306.33 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 45.11% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.33% to Rs 306.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 219.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales306.33219.86 39 OPM %8.338.64 -PBDT26.1317.50 49 PBT24.0817.12 41 NP18.2412.57 45
