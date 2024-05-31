Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 282.25 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 61.65% to Rs 53.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 1024.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 804.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 17.42% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 282.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.282.25226.331024.43804.156.988.127.636.7819.1616.5973.7345.9718.7816.2472.2144.6114.2912.1753.9633.38