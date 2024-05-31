Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 282.25 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 17.42% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 282.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.65% to Rs 53.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 1024.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 804.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content