Dynacons Systems &amp; Solutions standalone net profit rises 17.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales rise 24.71% to Rs 282.25 crore
Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 17.42% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 282.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.65% to Rs 53.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 1024.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 804.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales282.25226.33 25 1024.43804.15 27 OPM %6.988.12 -7.636.78 - PBDT19.1616.59 15 73.7345.97 60 PBT18.7816.24 16 72.2144.61 62 NP14.2912.17 17 53.9633.38 62
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

