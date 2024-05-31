Business Standard
Espire Hospitality reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 9.89 crore
Net profit of Espire Hospitality reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 814.29% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.74% to Rs 35.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.898.08 22 35.7618.65 92 OPM %11.8316.21 -19.4619.20 - PBDT0.900.80 13 6.253.11 101 PBT0.240.02 1100 2.640.47 462 NP0.77-0.17 LP 2.560.28 814
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

