Dynacons Systems zooms after bagging contract for enterprise servers from NPCI

Dynacons Systems & Solutions zoomed 11.81% to Rs 874.80 after the company announced that it has been awarded a significant contract worth Rs 41.72 crore by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for a Data Centre Tech Refresh initiative.

NPCI, established under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, as an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks Association (IBA), plays a pivotal role in developing a robust Payment & Settlement Infrastructure in India. As an umbrella organization, NPCI facilitates critical services including UPI Payment, Bharat Bill Pay, RuPay Card, Fast Tag, and more.

In line with NPCI's commitment to enhancing its IT infrastructure to support business growth, the Data Centre located in Chennai is slated for a significant upgrade. The proposed solution involves deploying enterprise-class HPE Servers capable of handling the most demanding workloads.

The comprehensive solution offered by Dynacons includes the deployment of HPE Enterprise Servers, backed by seven years of comprehensive support and committed uptime.

Amit Vora, national business head of Dynacons Systems, said: Dynacons is honored to have been awarded this contract. With this contract win, our Company further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions."

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 74.63% to Rs 13.15 crore on a 31.93% increase in revenue to Rs 226.86 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News