ABB India Ltd Surges 5.22%, S&amp;P BSE Power index Gains 1.04%

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
ABB India Ltd has added 17.83% over last one month compared to 0.97% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.13% drop in the SENSEX
ABB India Ltd gained 5.22% today to trade at Rs 6241.55. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.04% to quote at 6614.71. The index is down 0.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 1.95% and NHPC Ltd added 1.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 86.18 % over last one year compared to the 26.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
ABB India Ltd has added 17.83% over last one month compared to 0.97% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 0.13% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4597 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16882 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6254.7 on 27 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3143.2 on 21 Apr 2023.
First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

