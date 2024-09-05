EC issues notification for Haryana assembly elections

According to the election schedule, September 12th is the deadline for submitting nominations. The Election Commission will scrutinize nomination papers on September 13th. Candidates have until September 16th to withdraw their nominations if they choose to do so.

The election for the 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled for October 5th. Vote counting will take place on October 8th, determining the composition of the new state legislature.

The Election Commission of India on 5 September 2024 issued a notification for the Haryana assembly elections, officially commencing the electoral process. The notification's release marks the start of the nomination filing period.