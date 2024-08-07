Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Oil India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2024.
Oil India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soared 13.67% to Rs 71.03 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
Oil India Ltd surged 7.92% to Rs 616.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd spiked 7.41% to Rs 174. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 7.14% to Rs 328.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd jumped 6.54% to Rs 4140.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31788 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trims gains, up 600 pts; Nifty Metal, Pharma, Realty up 2%

US to relax nonimmigrant visa process for graduates with job offers

LIVE: Atishi will hoist national flag at Delhi govt's Aug 15 event, CM Arvind Kejriwal tells L-G

India's e-lifestyle market to triple by 2028, reach $45 billion in value

Singapore bank DBS flags heightened uncertainty, Q2 profit beats forecasts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon