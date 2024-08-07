LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin made the announcement. The decision regarding the appointment of Bangladesh's interim government head was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Joynal Abedin said that the remaining members of the interim government will be finalized after talks with various political parties, according to the Dhaka Tribune report.

The United States has expressed deep concerns about the continued violence in Bangladesh including attacks on members of religious or political groups. "We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," a State Department spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday. "We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution or revenge," the spokesperson said in response to a question.

A three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Surya Kant, C T Ravikumar, and Ujjal Bhuyan, will hear pleas seeking a review of the court's July 27, 2022 judgment. This ruling had upheld the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, including its subsequent amendments. The judgment specifically validated provisions granting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) powers related to arrest, search, attachment, and seizure in cases involving money laundering offenses.