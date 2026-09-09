Epack Durable allots 48,218 equity shares under ESOS

Epack Durable has allotted 48,218 number of equity shares to the eligible employees of the Company consequent to exercise of their respective vested stock options pursuant to EPACK Employee Stock Option Scheme 2023.

Post allotment of equity shares, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 96,22,84,770 comprising of 9,62,28,477 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs. 96,27,66,950 comprising of 9,62,76,695 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.