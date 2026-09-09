Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2026.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2026.

Graphite India Ltd soared 16.55% to Rs 856 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74152 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 8.08% to Rs 1574.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd spiked 6.29% to Rs 2136. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31060 shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd exploded 5.67% to Rs 100.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 5.32% to Rs 1335.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53418 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News