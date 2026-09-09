Wednesday, September 09, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2026.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2026.

Graphite India Ltd soared 16.55% to Rs 856 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74152 shares in the past one month.

 

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 8.08% to Rs 1574.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd spiked 6.29% to Rs 2136. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31060 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Delhi Airport | File Image

Delhi Airport opens Pier C for international flights ahead of Brics Summit

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HCLTech lead 500-pt loss in Sensex; Nifty IT falls for 6th day

delhi airport

Delhi airport files FIR against social media handles for misleading content

pilot in flight

DGCA restricts flying activities at UP training schools during Brics summit

Scrolling on smartphone

Indian smartphone brands eye sub-₹20,000 gap as Chinese firms go premium

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd exploded 5.67% to Rs 100.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 5.32% to Rs 1335.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53418 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS launches India's maiden lights-out factory lab at Pune

TCS launches India's maiden lights-out factory lab at Pune

Larsen & Toubro secures offshore EPCIC order from ONGC

Larsen & Toubro secures offshore EPCIC order from ONGC

Steel Exchange India signs MoU with NMDC

Steel Exchange India signs MoU with NMDC

Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB board approves offer of shares in IPO of LMG

Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB board approves offer of shares in IPO of LMG

Kiri Industries acquires 40% stake in Philippine-based Makilala Mining Company

Kiri Industries acquires 40% stake in Philippine-based Makilala Mining Company

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 12:16 PM IST