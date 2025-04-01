Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs at 6-month high

Euro speculative net longs at 6-month high

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly increased net long positions and stayed close to their highest level since beginning of October 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 65525 contracts in the data reported through March 25, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 6100 net long contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,236 crore

Vadilal Industries jumps after Gandhi family settles disputes

ITC inks pact to acquire ABREL's Century Pulp & Paper biz

Indices trade with deep cuts; consumer durables shares drop

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

