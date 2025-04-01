Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Orchasp Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, Kanani Industries Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2025.

Orchasp Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, Kanani Industries Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2025.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 61.53 at 01-Apr-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39442 shares in the past one month.

 

Orchasp Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 2.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 9.22. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1120 pts to 76,290; Nifty at 23,220; HDFC Bk down 3%

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump

Iran warns of acquiring nuclear weapons after Trump's 'bombing' threat

Yeshu Yeshu pastor Bajinder Singh

'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh gets life term in sexual assault case

Credit Card

Rewards to insurance: SBI, Axis Bank, IDFC change credit card terms

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea against Allahabad HC order on Sambhal mosque whitewashing

Kanani Industries Ltd rose 16.97% to Rs 1.93. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd spurt 14.75% to Rs 154.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13300 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Newgen Software Tech secures orders worth Rs 17.51 crore & $1.67 million

Newgen Software Tech secures orders worth Rs 17.51 crore & $1.67 million

TCS named Official AI & Technology Partner of Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris

TCS named Official AI & Technology Partner of Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris

Adani Power announces change in senior management

Adani Power announces change in senior management

US dollar index speculative longs steady near two and half month low

US dollar index speculative longs steady near two and half month low

Net claims of non-residents on India up US$ 11 billion during Q3FY25 to stand at US$ 364.5 billion in Dec-24

Net claims of non-residents on India up US$ 11 billion during Q3FY25 to stand at US$ 364.5 billion in Dec-24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon