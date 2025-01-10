Business Standard

Expleo Solutions Ltd Spurts 4.72%

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 2.52% over last one month compared to 3.86% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.71% drop in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd gained 4.72% today to trade at Rs 1394.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.94% to quote at 43395.53. The index is down 3.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd increased 4.08% and LTIMindtree Ltd added 2.88% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 22.82 % over last one year compared to the 8.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 2.52% over last one month compared to 3.86% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3650 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1566.95 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1151 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

