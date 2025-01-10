Business Standard

Stock Alert: CESC, TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Senco Gold, GTPL Hathway Cable

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, Manapurram Finance and RBL Bank & L&T Finance shares were banned in F&O Trading on 9 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

CESC, PCBL, Just Dial, Valecha Engineering, Vivimed Labs, Brightcom Group, GNA Axles, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel, Shah Metacorp, and Yaari Digital will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch :

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported 3.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,380 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 0.45% QoQ to Rs 63,973 crore during the quarter.

 

Tata Elxsi reported 3.59% decline in net profit to Rs 199 crore on 2.72% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 939.17 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s standalone net profit jumped 26.8% to Rs 425.38 crore on 34.9% increase in operating income to Rs 30.93 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

GTPL Hathways consolidated net profit declined 57.1% to Rs 10.17 crore despite of 4.3% increase in net sales to Rs 887.27 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Senco Gold achieved total revenue growth of 22% YoY in Q3 while retail growth was steady at 19% YoY in Q3 as well. The growth in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns outpaced metro and Tier 2 city growth as observed in the economy in general and retail consumption in particular. Same store sales growth (SSSG) growth remains steady in 13%-14% range in Q3 also indicating sturdy performance by existing showrooms.

IRB Infrastructure Developers December toll collections jumped 31% YoY to Rs 345 crore as compared with Rs 264 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

