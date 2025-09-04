Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Force Motors said that its domestic sales jumped 6.60% to 2,295 units in August 2025, as against 2,153 units sold in August 2024.

The companys exports tumbled 26.02% to 108 units in August 2025, compared with 146 units sold in August 2024.

The company sold a total of 2,403 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in August 2025, registering a growth of 4.52% compared to 2,299 units sold in August 2024.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

 

The company reported a 52.39% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.36 crore on a 21.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Force Motors declined 2.86% to Rs 19,215.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

