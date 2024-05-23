Sales rise 68.96% to Rs 1015.73 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 56.61% to Rs 357.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.27% to Rs 3592.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2561.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 101.81% to Rs 111.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.96% to Rs 1015.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 601.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1015.73601.173592.642561.158.923.406.525.82163.2386.32522.26344.38152.8276.30480.93305.21111.6055.30357.27228.12