Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers upgraded to 'Schedule A' CPSE

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has been upgraded from 'Schedule S' to 'Schedule A' CPSE by the Government of India. This is a significant milestone for GRSE, reflecting its robust financial performance, operational efficiency, and contribution to national security.

The Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, officially notified this upgradation on its website on 17 September 2024.

This upgradation of GRSE to 'Schedule A' status will enable GRSE to enhance its senior management capacity, allowing it to more effectively oversee and manage its business.

