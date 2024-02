Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 584.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 33.36 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 584.21% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.33.3628.168.125.361.900.461.690.271.300.19