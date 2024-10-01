GE Power India wins contract for 100 MW Super Trishuli HPP

GE Power India has received a contract from Blue Energy for Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply of Turbine, Governing, Generator, Control and Protection System up to project site, erection, testing and commissioning of GE Vernova supplied equipment for 100MW Super Trishuli HPP. The value of the contract is Rs 240.4 crore and NPR (Nepalese Rupee) 340 million.
