Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power India wins contract for 100 MW Super Trishuli HPP

GE Power India wins contract for 100 MW Super Trishuli HPP

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
GE Power India has received a contract from Blue Energy for Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply of Turbine, Governing, Generator, Control and Protection System up to project site, erection, testing and commissioning of GE Vernova supplied equipment for 100MW Super Trishuli HPP. The value of the contract is Rs 240.4 crore and NPR (Nepalese Rupee) 340 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Mumbai City FC aims happy homecoming against high-flying Bengaluru FC

Lionel Messi

Messi and Inter Miami are on the brink of the MLS Supporters' Shield

car insurance

Timely car insurance renewal: Why is it crucial for every vehicle owner?

Boeing

Boeing considers raising at least $10 billion by selling stock: Report

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 1: Dortmund, City, and Barca in action

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon