Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX tumbled 6.25% to 11.99.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,976.40, a premium of 179.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,796.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 13.95 points or 0.05% to 25,796.90.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.25% to 11.99.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Mumbai City FC aims happy homecoming against high-flying Bengaluru FC

Lionel Messi

Messi and Inter Miami are on the brink of the MLS Supporters' Shield

car insurance

Timely car insurance renewal: Why is it crucial for every vehicle owner?

Boeing

Boeing considers raising at least $10 billion by selling stock: Report

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 1: Dortmund, City, and Barca in action

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon