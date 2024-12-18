Business Standard
Gensol Engineering bags 22 MW solar power project

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Gensol Engineering has secured a first large turnkey Solar project from a leading steel product company in Punjab. The project involves the development of a 22 MW ground-mounted solar PV power plant, with a total contract value of Rs 88 crore is set to be executed over a 6-month period.

The project will utilize high-efficiency Bi-facial solar modules, strategically chosen to maximize energy output and ensure long-term durability. This innovative approach aligns perfectly with India's ambitious renewable energy targets and contributes significantly to the development of a robust green energy infrastructure. Led by solar power, renewable solutions are gaining traction in the C&I segment as they allow commercial establishments and industries to decarbonize their energy consumption and cut down carbon footprint, embrace sustainability

 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

