Gensol Engineering wins order for rooftop solar project in Dubai

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Gensol Engineering has been awarded a prestigious contract by UAE's leading sustainable development and clean energy development company for the design, construction, and long-term operation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for the engineering facilities of a leading aviation company in Dubai.

With a total installed capacity of 23,178 kWp (23 MWp), the project underscores Gensol Engineering's commitment to driving sustainability in the Middle East by contributing to the region's transition to cleaner energy sources.

The contract, valued at AED 81.6 Mn (Rs 186 crore) plus taxes, is set to be executed over a 20-month period.

 

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

