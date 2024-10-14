Business Standard
India's forex reserves drops by $3.71 billion to $701.176 billion

India's forex reserves drops by $3.71 billion to $701.176 billion

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Indias forex reserves dropped by USD 3.709 billion to USD 701.176 billion for the week ended October 4, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by USD 12.588 billion to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion.

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.511 billion to USD 612.643 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves decreased by USD 40 million to USD 65.756 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 123 million to USD 18.425 billion.

 

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 35 million to USD 4.352 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 8:02 AM IST



