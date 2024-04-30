Gillette India standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 680.74 crore

Net profit of Gillette India declined 3.52% to Rs 99.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 680.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 619.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.680.74619.0723.5521.60163.46144.71142.82122.8799.09102.70