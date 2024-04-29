Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Thomas Cook and SOTC commences Bhutan charters ex-Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Thomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have achieved a significant milestone with their inaugural charter taking off from Bengaluru to Paro (Bhutan) at 100% capacity. This exceptional delivery underscores the robust demand from Bengaluru and Karnataka for premium destinations experiences.
Post announcement of their ground-breaking Bhutan charters ex-Bengaluru, Thomas Cook & SOTC have witnessed a surge in demand for the Himalayan Kingdom. This has resulted in an enviable 100% booking status for all its charters of April 27th, May 4th and 11th. To leverage this strong and growing appetite, Thomas Cook & SOTC have launched two additional charters on May 18th and 25th, 2024.
Thomas Cook and SOTC identify South India as a vital market, contributing over 50% to Bhutan's business, with significant growth potential. Launching special charters from Bengaluru to Bhutan addresses the challenge of limited air connectivity, offering its customers convenience and cost-effectiveness. The Companies charters cater to diverse traveller preferences, with unique experiences appealing to families, friends, couples, and young India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon