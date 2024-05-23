Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 144.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.85% to Rs 1537.45 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 1.10% to Rs 772.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 781.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.29% to Rs 5664.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3624.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 144.56% to Rs 192.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.85% to Rs 1537.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 785.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1537.45785.015664.723624.6023.3321.4523.5328.27390.84205.151477.111257.78298.23167.611132.541111.04192.4278.68772.46781.04