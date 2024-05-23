Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 144.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.85% to Rs 1537.45 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma rose 144.56% to Rs 192.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.85% to Rs 1537.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 785.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.10% to Rs 772.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 781.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.29% to Rs 5664.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3624.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content