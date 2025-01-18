Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Pashamylaram facility

Gland Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Pashamylaram facility

Image

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Gland Pharma announced that it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pashamylaram facility at Hyderabad.

The Pashamylaram facility received an EIR, which indicates closure of the inspection, Gland Pharma said in a filing.

The USFDA inspected the facility between 25 July 2024 and 2 August 2024 for good manufacturing practices (GMP) and issued three Form 483 observations. These observations were procedural in nature.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered Heparin technology in India.

 

On a consolidated basis, the firms net profit declined 15.74% to Rs 163.53 crore despite a 2.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,405.83 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.10% to settle at Rs 1,678.95 on Friday, 18 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jio Financial PAT rises to Rs 295 cr in Q3 FY25

Jio Financial PAT rises to Rs 295 cr in Q3 FY25

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 54.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 54.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 75.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 75.89% in the December 2024 quarter

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.22% in the December 2024 quarter

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon