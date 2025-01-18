Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial PAT rises to Rs 295 cr in Q3 FY25

Jio Financial PAT rises to Rs 295 cr in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Jio Financial Services' consolidated net profit marginally rose 0.32% to Rs 294.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 293.82 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income jumped 8.34% to Rs 448.89 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 414.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The companys interest income declined 21.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 210.07 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 377.22 in Q3 FY25, down 1.11% as compared with Rs 381.49 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 32.13% to Rs 130.75 crore while employee benefit expenses jumped 58.07% to Rs 53.54 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Pre-provisioning operating profit jumped 4.43% to Rs 330 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 316 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jio Financial Services is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and engaged in business of finance, trading in futures and options, trading and investments in shares and securities.

The scrip rose 0.86% to settle at Rs 279.05 on Friday, 10 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

