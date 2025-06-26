Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1781.7, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 11.34% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1781.7, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 16.61% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21804.8, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

