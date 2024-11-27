Business Standard
Glenmark Pharma launches Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (Ionic Buffered Solution).

Glenmark's Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Travatan Z2 Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% of Sandoz, Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2024, the Travatan Z Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% market achieved annual sales of approximately $66.2 million.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

