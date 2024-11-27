Siemens consolidated net profit rises 45.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 6373.60 croreNet profit of Siemens rose 45.41% to Rs 830.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 571.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 6373.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5721.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.54% to Rs 2716.60 crore in the year ended September 2024 as against Rs 1960.90 crore during the previous year ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 21982.70 crore in the year ended September 2024 as against Rs 19279.20 crore during the previous year ended September 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6373.605721.00 11 21982.7019279.20 14 OPM %14.7212.24 -14.1212.90 - PBDT1200.90840.70 43 3968.802960.50 34 PBT1115.30762.10 46 3639.202639.70 38 NP830.70571.30 45 2716.601960.90 39
