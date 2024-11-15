Business Standard
Glenmark Pharma reports turnaround Q2 results

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

The drug maker reported consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 354.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 180.3 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 2.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,133.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 472.57 crore in September 2024 quarter compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 124.35 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 601.9 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 30.2% on YoY basis. During the quarter, EBITDA margin improved to 17.5% as against 14.4% in Q2 FY24.

 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.

The counter closed 0.44% lower at Rs 1,531.70 on Thursday, 14 November 2024. The stock market is closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

