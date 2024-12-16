Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA launches Lacosamide Oral Solution

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the launch of Lacosamide Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL. Glenmark's Lacosamide Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vimpat2 Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL of UCB, Inc.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2024, the Vimpat Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $57.0 million.
