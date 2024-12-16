Business Standard
Stock Alert: Dixon Tech, Aurobindo Pharma, Zinka Logistics, Aeroflex Inds,

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Metropolis Healthcare, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, PVRInox, RBL Bank, SAIL.

Stocks to watch:

RITES, an engineering consultancy company, has secured an order worth Rs 297.67 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Lupin has announced the acquisition of anti-diabetes trademarks GIBTULIO, GIBTULIO MET and AJADUO from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Boehringer Ingelheim), to strengthen its diabetes portfolio in the country.

HBL Power Systems has received an order worth Rs 1,522.40 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for the supply, installation and commissioning of the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) equipment in locomotives.

 

Zinka Logistics Solutions (BlackBuck) reported consolidated net loss of Rs 269.46 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 47.66 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 55.89% YoY to Rs 98.77 crore in Q2 FY25.

Aeroflex Industries said that its board has approved a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 400 crore by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP).

Aurobindo Pharma has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding its product Zefylti.

Dixon Technologies (India) signed binding term sheet with VIVO Mobile (vivo India) to form joint venture fro carrying put the OEM business of electronic devices.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

