Long term debt (term loans) (Rs 176.40 crore) - CRISIL AA-/ Positive

Fund-based working capital limits (Rs 244.98 crore) - CRISIL AA-/ Positive/ CRISIL A1+

Non-fund based facilities (Rs 178.62 crore) - CRISIL A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

GMM Pfaudler announced that CRISIL has upgraded the outlook on the Company to AA-/ Positive Outlook from AA-/ Stable Outlook, as under: