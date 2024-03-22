Sensex (    %)
                             
Singapore Market ends softer

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session in the negative zone on Friday, 22 March 2024, as profit booking resumed after stellar gains in previous day.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 2.40 points, or 0.07% to 3,217.97 after trading between 3,205.27 and 3,223.12. Volume of 1.50 billion shares worth S$1.09 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 301 to 250.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 1.64% to S$1.86. Wilmar International was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.6% to US$3.39.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of United Overseas Bank declining 0.51% at S$29.07 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling 0.29% at S$13.60. DBS Group Holdings added 0.48% to S$35.83.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

