Singapore Market ends softer

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 2.40 points, or 0.07% to 3,217.97 after trading between 3,205.27 and 3,223.12. Volume of 1.50 billion shares worth S$1.09 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 301 to 250.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 1.64% to S$1.86. Wilmar International was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.6% to US$3.39.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of United Overseas Bank declining 0.51% at S$29.07 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling 0.29% at S$13.60. DBS Group Holdings added 0.48% to S$35.83.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content