Board of Man Infraconstruction approves scheme of arrangement

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 22 March 2024
The Board of Directors of Man Infraconstruction at its meeting held on 22 March 2024, subject to requisite approvals/consents, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Merger by Absorption of Manaj Tollway ("MTPL or "Transferor Company 1") and Man Projects ("MPL or "Transferor Company 2") (together referred to as "Transferor Companies"), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, with the Company.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

