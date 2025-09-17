Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips India allots 10.39 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Godfrey Phillips India allots 10.39 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The board of Godfrey Phillips India at its meeting held on 17 September 2025 has approved the allotment of 10,39,87,840 equity shares of Rs. 2 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 2:1.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 31,19,63,520/- divided into 15,59,81,760 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

