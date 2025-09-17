Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangal Electrical drops after reporting weak Q1 numbers

Mangal Electrical drops after reporting weak Q1 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Mangal Electrical Industries declined 7.17% to Rs 500 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 31.43% to Rs 3.73 crore on 21.57% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 89.66 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 31.49% YoY to Rs 5.07 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, EBITDA declined 9.09% to Rs 10 crore, compared with Rs 11 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin contracted to 11.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 9.8% in Q1 FY25.

Cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) sales remained flat compared to Q1FY25, however, transformer sales declined due to a temporary slowdown in tendering process, particularly on distribution side. EPC project mobilization was slower, impacting revenue contribution for the quarter

 

As of 30 June 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 294 crore, largely comprising unexecuted EPC contracts and transformer supply orders. CRGO laminates has a short order cycle and generally works on spot ordering basis, providing visibility for the upcoming quarters

The company is enhancing its CRGO capacity from 16,200 MT to 28,000 MT, with the expansion expected to be completed by January 2026. Additionally, it is also diversifying into new products with the development of vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs), with commercial production scheduled to begin in Q3 FY26.

Also Read

office space

Awfis Space up 3% on delivering 67,000 sq.ft. innovation hub to eBay

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Kejriwal extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Donald Trump, Trump

Why Trump's renewed push to nix quarterly reporting may succeed this time

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics gains 2% on new order wins; good time to buy the stock?

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; SMIDs in green; PSBs shares outperform

Rahul Mangal, managing director, Managal Electrical Industries, stated: "Q1FY26 was impacted by price volatility, softer demand, and slower EPC mobilization, leading to muted performance. The quarter 's results featured with seasonal softness, but we expect stronger momentum in H2FY26, supported by improved execution, capacity expansion, and industry tailwinds. Our business fundamentals remain strong, supported by a diversified product mix, trusted customer relationships, and a strong order book.

A significant milestone was the receipt of PGCIL approval for 765 kV class transformers, which expands our addressable market and opens up higher-margin opportunities. We are also pleased to share that development is underway for our upcoming Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VC B) product line, further strengthening our offerings.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our growth trajectory, driven by rising demand of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, led by the rising energy demand and encouraging power generation through renewable thrust, With IPO proceeds being deployed towards capacity expansion at our Jaipur and Reengus facilities, along with strengthening of working capital, we are well-positioned to improve execution efficiency and scale up our operations.

Mangal Electrical Industries specialize in processing and manufacturing of transformer components and transformers for the power infrastructure industry. It also offers EPC services for setting up electrical substations. The companys customer base spans government bodies, municipal utilities and private sector energy producers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Galaxy Medicare's star dims on debut

NSE SME Galaxy Medicare's star dims on debut

Volumes spurt at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Agarwal Industrial Corp rises after bagging major supply contract from IOCL

Agarwal Industrial Corp rises after bagging major supply contract from IOCL

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

MobiKwik slumps on reporting Rs 26 crore fraud incident in Haryana

Nifty jumps above 25,300 level; oil & gas shares rally for 6th day in a row

Nifty jumps above 25,300 level; oil & gas shares rally for 6th day in a row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon