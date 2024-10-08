Business Standard
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1308.4, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 35.38% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 22.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1308.4, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24954.55. The Sensex is at 81485.85, up 0.54%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 12.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63028.35, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1324.15, down 1.29% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 35.38% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 22.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 92.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

