Persistent Systems achieves carbon neutrality across its global operations for FY23-24

Persistent Systems achieves carbon neutrality across its global operations for FY23-24

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Persistent Systems announced that it achieved carbon neutrality for Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions) across its global operations for FY23-24, one year ahead of schedule. Verified by DNV Business Assurance India, this milestone underscores the Company's commitment to sustainability and its role in supporting clients' environmental goals. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global efforts to limit planet warming to 1.5C and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, it further solidifies Persistent's reputation as a socially responsible enterprise.

Persistent's carbon management plan focuses on enhancing energy efficiency through investments in renewable energy and the development of energy-efficient infrastructure,certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

 

The Company has made significant strides in renewable energy adoption and resource management:

\ 42% reduction in emissions through two windmills (2.1 MW each) and 2 MW solar rooftops.

\ 39% of total energy usage globally from renewable energy sources, with 44% in India.

\ 16% of renewable energy needs are met through self-generated Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from its windmills.

\ 45% of purchased International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) cover leased and overseas facilities.

\ 99% recycling of waste generated across operations.

\ 121,035 trees contributing to carbon sequestration.

\ 28.3% reuse of treated wastewater in owned campuses within its facilities.

Additionally, to offset Scope 1 emissions, Persistent has invested in high-quality carbon credits certified by VERRA, while reducing Scope 2 emissions through renewable energy sourcing and the purchase of I-RECs.

Persistent is committed to driving renewable energy adoption, optimizing energy use, and working with communities to address climate change. By collaborating with employees and stakeholders, the Company embeds sustainability at the core of its operations, ensuring long term impact. Moreover, Persistent's investments in renewable energy projects and carbon offset programs aim to reduce emissions and support environmental initiatives, with a goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050, following the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) roadmap.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

