Government of India launches Vishvasya-Blockchain Technology Stack

Government of India has launched the Vishvasya-Blockchain Technology Stack to offer Blockchain-as-a-Service with a geographically distributed infrastructure designed to support various permissioned Blockchain based applications. MeitY, with the vision to create trusted digital platforms, initiated National Blockchain Framework (NBF) for promoting research and application development; facilitating state of the art, transparent, secure and trusted digital service delivery to citizens. National Blockchain Framework technology stack is architected with Distributed Infrastructure, Core Framework functionality, Smart Contracts & API Gateway, Security, Privacy & Interoperability and Applications development offering Blockchain as a Service (BaaS). NBF currently supports two permissioned Blockchain platforms and is extensible. The Technology Stack is hosted on geographically distributed infrastructure at NIC Data centers i.e. Bhubaneswar, Pune, Hyderabad.