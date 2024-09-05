Business Standard
Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 501.65, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 96.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 61.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 501.65, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25175.75. The Sensex is at 82256.1, down 0.12%.Coal India Ltd has gained around 0.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43249.85, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 503.75, down 0.36% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 96.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 61.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 20.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

