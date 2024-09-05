Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 501.65, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 96.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 61.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 501.65, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25175.75. The Sensex is at 82256.1, down 0.12%.Coal India Ltd has gained around 0.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43249.85, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.34 lakh shares in last one month.