Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 1076.15, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 76.35% in last one year as compared to a 28.38% rally in NIFTY and a 63.04% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1076.15, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25175.75. The Sensex is at 82256.1, down 0.12%.Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 6.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25934.25, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.12 lakh shares in last one month.