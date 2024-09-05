Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

Nazara Technologies signs MoU with Govt. of Telangana

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
To establish AI Center of Excellence focused on gaming and digital entertainment
Nazara Technologies has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana. Through this strategic partnership Nazara aims to establish a pioneering AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) focusing on gaming and digital entertainment, positioning Nazara as a leader in AI-driven gaming and digital entertainment space and Telangana as a global hub for AI innovation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Nazara AI CoE will drive research, development, and innovation in areas such as gaming, interactive media, gamified learning, and other digital content, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, VR/AR, blockchain, and Web 3.0. By fostering policy development, supporting startups, enhancing skills, and engaging global expertise, the Nazara AI Center of Excellence aims to empower a dynamic and inclusive community.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal case LIVE: All co-accused have been released on bail, why not Delhi CM, says lawyer

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,200; All sectors barring realty gain

The Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

Bihar disburses Rs 2,900 cr to 74,540 beneficiaries for promoting MSMEs

Typhoon Nanmadol

With super typhoon winds, Yagi whirls towards Southern Chinese provinces

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

HC seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on medic rape-murder victim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon