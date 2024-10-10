Business Standard
Granules India Ltd soars 1.15%

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 580.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.28% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. Granules India Ltd has dropped around 14.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23783.8, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 582.5, up 0.94% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 64.28% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 30.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

