Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Raymond Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, ITI Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2024.

Greaves Cotton Ltd surged 14.10% to Rs 243.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd spiked 10.96% to Rs 1789. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26339 shares in the past one month.

 

Varroc Engineering Ltd soared 10.91% to Rs 593.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6925 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd rose 7.63% to Rs 397.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

STL Digital executes RISE with SAP transformation for Vedanta's eight business units

Nifty hovers above 24,600; metal shares shine for 4th day

Solex Energy jumps on bagging Rs 29-cr Solar Module order

Dollar index holds above 106 mark, inflation data in focus

NACL Inds jumps as board to mull fund raising on Dec 12

Greenpanel Industries Ltd gained 7.08% to Rs 373.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10017 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

